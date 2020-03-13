Australian Grand Prix – McLaren have issued an update on their personnel, saying 14 members of staff are now in isolation.

Following on from the team’s confirmation that a member of staff has contracted COVID-19, McLaren have issued an update on the status of the rest of the team.

On Wednesday, McLaren confirmed that a single member of staff had gone into self-isolation after coming forward with symptoms of the coronavirus. Four members of the Haas team also came forward but, after being tested, were cleared. However, the McLaren employee was not so fortunate and was confirmed with COVID-19.

As a result, McLaren boss Zak Brown made the decision to withdraw his team from the Australian Grand Prix. Twelve hours later, the entire event was called off as a result of the confirmed case due to the dangers posed.

Having required other members of the team to be checked, McLaren have confirmed that 14 individuals have now gone into isolation – making a total of 15. This doesn’t mean they have coronavirus, merely that they were in contact with the affected individual and will now be monitored for symptoms for a minimum period of 14 days.

A statement from McLaren said they ‘fully support the decision taken by Formula 1, the FIA and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to cancel the event.’

“Overnight, 14 members of the team, in addition to the one confirmed case, were placed in quarantine at the team hotel for 14 days, in accordance with local health authority directives.” explained McLaren. “These are individuals who had been in close contact with the team member who tested positive for coronavirus. These individuals are being supported by senior team personnel, who will stay behind with them during the quarantine period.”

“Any other team members who show symptoms will be tested immediately and self-isolate, in line with our protocol.”

“Other members of the team have been cleared to return to the paddock to pack down team equipment before travelling back to the UK. On arrival in the UK, no race team member will return to the McLaren Technology Centre for a period of 14 days, as a precautionary measure.”