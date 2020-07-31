Check out the full entry list for the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship, including the teams, drivers and the race numbers used by each driver. Below is the list of F1 entrants for the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship. There are ten teams racing in Formula 1 this year, with two drivers on each team.

Each driver in Formula 1 has a permanent race number, chosen by them upon entry into the sport. Their number doesn’t change throughout their F1 career. Once a driver has chosen a number, that number will be reserved for them until their career is finished (a career is deemed to be finished once they have left Formula 1 for two consecutive seasons).

The drivers choose between a number between 1 and 99. However, the number 17 was withdrawn after 2014 and can’t be used again. This was done as a mark of respect for the late Jules Bianchi, who raced with that number in 2014 before his passing.

For 2020, several numbers re-enter circulation for new drivers to choose from. This is due to the two year rule, as outlined above. The following numbers are now available for use again:

22 – Jenson Button’s old number.

94 – Pascal Wehrlein’s old number.

30 – Jolyon Palmer’s old number.

19 – Felipe Massa’s old number.

2020 Formula 1 Drivers & Driver Numbers

* Replacing Sergio Perez due to COVID-19 – Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus; out of British GP

2020 Formula 1 Teams