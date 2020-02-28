Here are the combined best times and tyre compounds used for each team and driver over the six days of pre-season testing.



Pre-season testing for the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship has come to an end, with Valtteri Bottas setting the fastest time overall for Mercedes with a 1:15.732 during the first week at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

Below is a table with the individual fastest times for each driver and team, together with the day of testing it was set on, and the Pirelli tyre compound used.

Testing: Best times and compounds used