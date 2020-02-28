Leanne Boon/Octane Photographic Ltd.

2020 F1 Pre-season Testing: Best times and compounds

Here are the combined best times and tyre compounds used for each team and driver over the six days of pre-season testing.

Pre-season testing for the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship has come to an end, with Valtteri Bottas setting the fastest time overall for Mercedes with a 1:15.732 during the first week at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

Below is a table with the individual fastest times for each driver and team, together with the day of testing it was set on, and the Pirelli tyre compound used.

Testing: Best times and compounds used

PositionDriverTeamTimeDayCompound
1Valtteri BottasMercedes1:15.7323C5
2Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing1:16.2696C4
3Daniel RicciardoRenault1:16.2766C5
4Charles LeclercFerrari1:16.3606C5
5Lewis HamitlonMercedes1:16.4106C5
6Esteban OconRenault1:16.4336C5
7Sergio PerezRacing Point1:16.6346C5
8Carlos SainzMcLaren1:16.8206C5
9Sebastian VettelFerrari1:16.8415C5
10George RussellWilliams1:16.8716C5
11Daniil KvyatAlpha Tauri1:16.9146C4
12Robert KubicaAlfa Romeo1:16.9424C5
13Romain GrosjeanHaas1:17.0376C4
14Pierre GaslyAlpha Tauri1:17:0665C5
15Kimi RaikkonenAlfa Romeo1:17.0912C5
16Lance StrollRacing Point1:17.1185C3
17Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:17.3135C5
18Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:17.4693C5
18Kevin MagnussenHaas1:17.4956C4
19Alex AlbonRed Bull Racing1:17.5504C2
20Lando NorrisMcLaren1:17.5735C3

