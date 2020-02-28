2020 F1 Pre-season Testing: Best times and compounds
Here are the combined best times and tyre compounds used for each team and driver over the six days of pre-season testing.
Pre-season testing for the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship has come to an end, with Valtteri Bottas setting the fastest time overall for Mercedes with a 1:15.732 during the first week at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.
Below is a table with the individual fastest times for each driver and team, together with the day of testing it was set on, and the Pirelli tyre compound used.
Testing: Best times and compounds used
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Day
|Compound
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1:15.732
|3
|C5
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:16.269
|6
|C4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|1:16.276
|6
|C5
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:16.360
|6
|C5
|5
|Lewis Hamitlon
|Mercedes
|1:16.410
|6
|C5
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|1:16.433
|6
|C5
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|1:16.634
|6
|C5
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|1:16.820
|6
|C5
|9
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1:16.841
|5
|C5
|10
|George Russell
|Williams
|1:16.871
|6
|C5
|11
|Daniil Kvyat
|Alpha Tauri
|1:16.914
|6
|C4
|12
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo
|1:16.942
|4
|C5
|13
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|1:17.037
|6
|C4
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpha Tauri
|1:17:066
|5
|C5
|15
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17.091
|2
|C5
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|1:17.118
|5
|C3
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:17.313
|5
|C5
|18
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|1:17.469
|3
|C5
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:17.495
|6
|C4
|19
|Alex Albon
|Red Bull Racing
|1:17.550
|4
|C2
|20
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:17.573
|5
|C3