Styrian Grand Prix – Here are the complete provisional race results of the 2020 Styrian Grand Prix from the Red Bull Ring, Spielberg.
Results:
- Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 71 Laps
- Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +13.719
- Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +33.698
- Alex Albon Red Bull Racing +44.400
- Lando Norris McLaren +1:01.470
- Sergio Perez Racing Point +1:02.387
- Lance Stroll Racing Point +1:02.453
- Daniel Ricciardo Renault +1:02.591
- Carlos Sainz McLaren +1 Lap
- Daniil Kvyat Alpha Tauri +1 Lap
- Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
- Kevin Magnussen Haas +1 Lap
- Romain Grosjean Haas +1 Lap
- Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1 Lap
- Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri +1 Lap
- George Russell Williams +2 Laps
- Nicholas Latifi Williams +2 Laps
- Esteban Ocon Renault DNF
- Charles Leclerc Ferrari DNF
- Sebastian Vettel Ferrari DNF
