Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start the season finale on pole position after a sensational lap put him ahead of his title rival Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.

This is it! After 22 rounds, the season comes to a close at Abu Dhabi where both title contenders line up first and second on the grid.

F1 braces itself for title showdown

Verstappen snatched pole position from Hamilton in qualifying and will start the Grand Prix on the soft tyres. Hamilton, who looked quick throughout Saturday, will be on the harder medium compound.

It was a surprise result for McLaren as Lando Norris starts on the second row of the grid in third place. The Briton is excited to have the “best seat in the house” and he sits behind the two title protagonists.

In the battle of the teammates, It’s Red Bull’s Sergio Perez who is the closer of the two in fourth. It will be harder for Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas to assist who sits down in sixth place.

Haas driver Nikita Mazepin will not take part in the Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here is how the grid lines up for Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix:

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Lando Norris McLaren Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Esteban Ocon Alpine Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Fernando Alonso Alpine Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Lance Stroll Aston Martin Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing George Russell Williams Racing Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Mick Schumacher Haas

(Nikita Mazepin will not start the Grand Prix)