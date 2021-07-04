Austrian Grand Prix – For the second time in a row, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start on pole around the Red Bull Ring.

In the second race of a double-header in Austria, Verstappen looked like the class of the field in qualifying with a surprise Lando Norris just half a tenth behind in the McLaren.

Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull complete the top three – main championship contender Lewis Hamilton could only manage fourth with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas behind in fifth.

Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel received a three-place grid penalty for blocking Fernando Alonso in Q2 as he was completing a flying lap. Bottas and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz were also called to the stewards office, but no further action was taken and the drivers will start in their qualifying positions. This promotes Williams George Russell up to a very impressive eighth.

Here is the starting grid ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Lando Norris McLaren Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri George Russell Williams Racing Lance Stroll Aston Martin Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin (Grid Penalty) Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Fernando Alonso Alpine Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Esteben Ocon Alpine Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing Mick Schumacher Haas Nikita Mazepin Haas

