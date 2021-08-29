Belgian Grand Prix – After a dramatic qualifying session which saw a delayed start due to heavy rain, and a horror crash from McLaren’s Lando Norris bringing out the red flags, Max Verstappen eventually put his Red Bull on pole.

The Dutchman snatched the top stop on the grid from Williams George Russell in the dying embers of the session. The Briton starred in qualifying having sat on provisional pole for a few seconds before Verstappen bested his time by just 0.3s.

Russell ‘buzzing’ with front row start

It was a difficult day for Norris who had topped the timesheets in Q1 and Q2, but he lost the car in Eau Rouge / Raidillon and he speared into the barriers. The McLaren driver was taken to the medical centre for checks and has been cleared to race for Sunday’s Grand Prix. It’s unsure whether the team will need to start the car from the pitlane, or from his grid slot in 9th – damage assessment of the MCL35M is still ongoing.

It was a better day on the other side of the McLaren garage as Daniel Ricciardo managed to get his car into fourth on the grid. This will come as a welcome relief to the Australian who has struggled with the car since the start of the season.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will have a job to do as he receives a five place grid drop for his part in the incident at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix meaning the Finn will start the race in 13th.

Here is how the grid lines up for the Belgian Grand Prix:

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing George Russell Williams Racing Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Esteban Ocon Alpine Lando Norris McLaren No time Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari Valtteri Bottas Mercedes (+5 GRID PENALTY) Fernando Alonso Alpine Lance Stroll Aston Martin Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Mick Schumacher Haas Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Nikita Mazepin Haas

