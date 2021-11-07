Mexican Grand Prix – Mercedes tore up the script on Saturday after they locked out the front row of the grid ahead of championship rivals Red Bull.

Red Bull looked set to take pole after setting the pace in practice and topping the times throughout qualifying. However, when it came to Q3, Mercedes managed to pull something out of the bag and claim pole with Valtteri Bottas.

Teammate and championship contender Lewis Hamilton sits in second place, with his rival Max Verstappen in the Red Bull just behind in third place.

There are a number of drivers out of position for Sunday’s race with George Russell receiving a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.

However the last two rows of the grid are dominated by drivers who have taken grid penalty for powerunit changes. AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda, McLaren’s Lando Norris, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll all changed engine components in the back of their cars and received grid penalties.

Here’s how the drivers line up for the Mexican Grand Prix:

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Sergio Perez, Red Bull Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Fernando Alonso, Alpine Nicholas Latifi, Williams Mick Schumacher, Haas Nikita Mazepin, Haas George Russell, Williams (PENALTY) Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri (PENALTY) Lando Norris, McLaren (PENALTY) Esteban Ocon, Alpine (PENALTY) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin (PENALTY)