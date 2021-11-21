Qatar Grand Prix – Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton took a comfortable pole during Saturday’s qualifying for the Qatar GP, however, several drivers have been handed grid penalties, including Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen was due to start on the front row alongside Hamilton, however due to failing to adhere to double-waved yellow flag rules, the Dutchman will now start in seventh place.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, who was due to start on the second row of the grid in third, will also receive a penalty. The Finn was given a three-place drop for his infringement in a single-waved yellow flag area. The Mercedes driver will start in fifth place.

Here is how the grid lines up for Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix:

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Fernando Alonso Alpine Lando Norris McLaren Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari Valtteri Bottas Mercedes (PENALTY) Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing (PENALTY) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Esteban Ocon Alpine Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Lance Stroll Aston Martin Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo McLaren George Russell Williams Racing Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Mick Schumacher Haas Nikita Mazepin Haas