Styrian Grand Prix – In a thrilling qualifying showdown on Saturday, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position ahead of Sunday’s race.

In the first of a double-header at the Red Bull Ring, the Styrian Grand Prix looks set to be a thrilling contest with a few drivers out of position and the threat of rainy thunderstorms hanging overhead.

Red Bull look to have the edge here on home turf with Max Verstappen setting the pace on Friday. The Dutchman was a tenth faster than championship rival Lewis Hamilton throughout qualifying, but changeable conditions might be favourable to the Mercedes driver. Hamilton starts in second ahead of an impressive McLaren’s Lando Norris.

Valtteri Bottas had initially set the second fastest time, but received a three-place grid penalty for spinning in the pitlane on Friday.

Alpha Tauri’s Yuki Tsunoda also received a penalty for blocking Bottas in qualifying when the Finn was on a hot lap. This promotes Williams’ George Russell into tenth who will be looking to make gains on the opening lap.

Here is the starting grid ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Lando Norris McLaren Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Valtteri Bottas Mercedes (Grid Penalty) Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari Fernando Alonso Alpine Lance Stroll Aston Martin George Russell Williams Racing Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri (Grid Penalty) Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing Esteban Ocon Alpine Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Mick Schumacher Haas Nikita Mazepin Haas