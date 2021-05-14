The 2021 Turkish Grand Prix has been called off paving the way for a double header at the Austrian Grand Prix. The event may go ahead later in the year providing travel restrictions are lifted.

The race at the Istanbul International Circuit was originally set to replace the Canadian Grand Prix. With Azerbaijan set a week after the North American race, it was no longer possible for Formula 1 to conform to Canada’s two-week quarantine period for international travellers.

However, the UK Government has placed Turkey on the red travel ban list which means that many of the sports’ personnel would need to quarantine for two weeks upon their return. This would clash with the French Grand Prix which would take place two weeks after the Turkish Grand Prix. The Grand Prix has therefore been cancelled.

As a result, the calendar has been shifted around a small amount with Austria hosting a second race in the season. The French Grand Prix will be moved ahead one week to the weekend of the 18th to 20th June. Austria will replace the original slot with a double header at the Red Bull Ring on the weekends of 25th to 27th June, and 2nd to 4th July.

This will be the fourth triple header of the 2021 season – F1’s longest ever. The 23-race calendar ends in mid-December and will have back-to-back races at the end of the summer break in August visiting Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy.

A week’s break follows with another triple header in Russia, Singapore, and Japan before another week break until an American continent triple header at the USA, Mexico, and Brazil. The season will round out with a double-header at Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi in December.

Updated F1 calendar

Monaco Grand Prix – 20th – 23rd May

Azerbaijan Grand Prix – 4th – 6th June

French Grand Prix – 18th – 20th June

Austrian Grand Prix – 25th – 27th June

Austrian Grand Prix – 2nd – 4th July

British Grand Prix – 16th – 18th July

Hungarian Grand Prix – 30th July – 1st August

Belgian Grand Prix – 27th – 29th August

Dutch Grand Prix – 3rd – 5th September

Italian Grand Prix – 10th – 12th September

Russian Grand Prix – 24th – 26th September

Japanese Grand Prix – 8th – 10th October

USA Grand Prix – 22nd – 24th October

Mexican Grand Prix – 29th – 31st October

Brazilian Grand Prix – 5th – 7th November

Australian Grand Prix – 18th – 21st November

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix – 3rd – 5th December

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – 10th – 12th December