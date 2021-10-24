US Grand Prix – After a tense showdown on Saturday, it was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who claimed pole position for the US Grand Prix.

However, Mercedes driver and championship rival Lewis Hamilton sits in second place having set a time just two tenths slower than the Dutchman. With Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez in third place, Hamilton may have a fight on his hands heading into Turn 1.

This is compounded by Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas being slapped with a five-place grid penalty for an engine change, and as such will start down in ninth. This leaves Hamilton without a rear guard until Bottas can find his way through the field. However, it won’t be easy as Ferrari and McLaren ahead are looking quick.

The Mercedes’ powered cars of Sebastian Vettel in the Aston Martin, and George Russell in the Williams have also decided to change powerunit components and will start at the back of the grid. Alpine’s Fernando Alonso will join them as the two-time world champion elected to change the entire powerunit prior to qualifying.

Here is how the drivers will line up for the US Grand Prix:

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Lando Norris McLaren Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Valtteri Bottas Mercedes (GRID PENALTY) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Esteban Ocon Alpine Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Lance Stroll Aston Martin Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Mick Schumacher Haas Nikita Mazepin Haas Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin (GRID PENALTY) Fernando Alonso Alpine (GRID PENALTY) George Russell Williams Racing (GRID PENALTY)