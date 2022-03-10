Pre-season testing 2 – Here are the times from the first day of the final week of pre-season testing in Bahrain ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Classification (morning)

Driver Team Laps Time Gap Tyre Session 1 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 103 1:33.902 C5 Afternoon 2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 52 1:34.359 +0.457 C3 Afternoon 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 64 1:34.531 +0.629 C3 Morning 4 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 50 1:34.736 +0.834 C5 Afternoon 5 Alex Albon Williams 104 1:35.070 +1.168 C4 Morning 6 Lando Norris McLaren 50 1:35.356 +1.454 C2 Afternoon 7 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 66 1:35.495 +1.593 C3 Afternoon 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 39 1:35.706 +1.804 C3 Morning 9 George Russell Mercedes 60 1:35.941 +2.039 C3 Afternoon 10 Sergio Perez Red Bull 138 1:35.977 +2.075 C3 Morning 11 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 62 1:36.365 +2.463 C3 Morning 12 Fernando Alonso Alpine 24 1:36.745 +2.843 C3 Afternoon 13 Esteban Ocon Alpine 42 1:36.768 +2.866 C2 Morning 14 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 54 1:37.164 +3.262 C3 Morning 15 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas 47 1:37.422 +3.520 C2 prototype Afternoon

