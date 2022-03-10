Pre-season testing 2 – Here are the times from the first day of the final week of pre-season testing in Bahrain ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Classification (morning)
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Tyre
|Session
|1
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|103
|1:33.902
|C5
|Afternoon
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|52
|1:34.359
|+0.457
|C3
|Afternoon
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|64
|1:34.531
|+0.629
|C3
|Morning
|4
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|50
|1:34.736
|+0.834
|C5
|Afternoon
|5
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|104
|1:35.070
|+1.168
|C4
|Morning
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|50
|1:35.356
|+1.454
|C2
|Afternoon
|7
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|66
|1:35.495
|+1.593
|C3
|Afternoon
|8
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|39
|1:35.706
|+1.804
|C3
|Morning
|9
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|60
|1:35.941
|+2.039
|C3
|Afternoon
|10
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|138
|1:35.977
|+2.075
|C3
|Morning
|11
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|62
|1:36.365
|+2.463
|C3
|Morning
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|24
|1:36.745
|+2.843
|C3
|Afternoon
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|42
|1:36.768
|+2.866
|C2
|Morning
|14
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|54
|1:37.164
|+3.262
|C3
|Morning
|15
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas
|47
|1:37.422
|+3.520
|C2 prototype
|Afternoon
Click the links to read the report from the morning or the afternoon session.