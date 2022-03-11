Pre-season testing 2 – Here are the times from the second day of the final week of pre-season testing in Bahrain ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Classification
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Tyre
|Session
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|60
|1:33.532
|C4
|Afternoon
|2
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|86
|1:34.011
|+0.479
|C4
|Afternoon
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|70
|1:34.064
|+0.532
|C4
|Afternoon
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|47
|1:34.141
|+0.609
|C5
|Afternoon
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|111
|1:34.276
|+0.744
|C4
|Morning
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|54
|1:34.366
|+0.834
|C3
|Morning
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|60
|1:34.609
|+1.077
|C3
|Afternoon
|8
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|46
|1:36.020
|+2.488
|C3
|Morning
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|39
|1:36.505
|+2.973
|C3
|Afternoon
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|120
|1:36.802
|+3.270
|C3
|Morning
|11
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|25
|1:36.987
|+3.455
|C2
|Morning
|12
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|23
|1:37.846
|+4.314
|C2
|Morning
|13
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|67
|1:38.585
|+5.053
|C2 proto
|Morning
|14
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|12
|1:39.845
|+6.313
|C2 proto
|Morning
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|48
|1:39.984
|+6.452
|C2 proto
|Afternoon
Click the links to read the reports from the morning or afternoon sessions.