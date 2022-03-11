Pre-season testing 2 – Here are the times from the second day of the final week of pre-season testing in Bahrain ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Classification

Driver Team Laps Time Gap Tyre Session 1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 60 1:33.532 C4 Afternoon 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 86 1:34.011 +0.479 C4 Afternoon 3 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 70 1:34.064 +0.532 C4 Afternoon 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 47 1:34.141 +0.609 C5 Afternoon 5 Esteban Ocon Alpine 111 1:34.276 +0.744 C4 Morning 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 54 1:34.366 +0.834 C3 Morning 7 Lando Norris McLaren 60 1:34.609 +1.077 C3 Afternoon 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 46 1:36.020 +2.488 C3 Morning 9 Kevin Magnussen Haas 39 1:36.505 +2.973 C3 Afternoon 10 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 120 1:36.802 +3.270 C3 Morning 11 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 25 1:36.987 +3.455 C2 Morning 12 Mick Schumacher Haas 23 1:37.846 +4.314 C2 Morning 13 George Russell Mercedes 67 1:38.585 +5.053 C2 proto Morning 14 Nicholas Latifi Williams 12 1:39.845 +6.313 C2 proto Morning 15 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 48 1:39.984 +6.452 C2 proto Afternoon

Click the links to read the reports from the morning or afternoon sessions.