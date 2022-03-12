Pre-season testing day 3 – These were the times for the afternoon session of the final day of testing in Bahrain ahead of the season opener on March 20th:

Classification (afternoon)

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1.31.720 C5 53 Afternoon 2 Mick Schumacher Haas 1.32.241 C4 81 Afternoon 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1.32.415 C4 51 Afternoon 4 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1.32.698 C4 122 Afternoon 5 George Russell Mercedes 1.32.759 C5 71 Afternoon 6 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1.32.985 C3 68 Afternoon 7 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1.33.002 C5 57 Afternoon 8 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1.33.105 C4 43 Morning 9 Lando Norris McLaren 1.33.191 C2 90 Morning/Afternoon 10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1.33.821 C4 81 Afternoon 11 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1.33.959 C4 82 Morning 12 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.34.865 C4 91 Morning 13 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1.34.905 C5 68 Morning 14 Alex Albon Williams 1.35.171 C3 18 Morning 15 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1.35.634 C3 124 Morning 16 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1.36.029 C3 53 Morning 17 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1.36.217 C5 78 Morning 18 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1.38.616 C2 38 Morning

Click the links to read the morning or afternoon reports