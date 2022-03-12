Pre-season testing day 3 – These were the times for the afternoon session of the final day of testing in Bahrain ahead of the season opener on March 20th:
Classification (afternoon)
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1.31.720
|C5
|53
|Afternoon
|2
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1.32.241
|C4
|81
|Afternoon
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1.32.415
|C4
|51
|Afternoon
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1.32.698
|C4
|122
|Afternoon
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1.32.759
|C5
|71
|Afternoon
|6
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1.32.985
|C3
|68
|Afternoon
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1.33.002
|C5
|57
|Afternoon
|8
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1.33.105
|C4
|43
|Morning
|9
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1.33.191
|C2
|90
|Morning/Afternoon
|10
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1.33.821
|C4
|81
|Afternoon
|11
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1.33.959
|C4
|82
|Morning
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1.34.865
|C4
|91
|Morning
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1.34.905
|C5
|68
|Morning
|14
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1.35.171
|C3
|18
|Morning
|15
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1.35.634
|C3
|124
|Morning
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1.36.029
|C3
|53
|Morning
|17
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1.36.217
|C5
|78
|Morning
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1.38.616
|C2
|38
|Morning
