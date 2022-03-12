Pre-season testing day 3 – These were the times for the morning session of the final day of testing in Bahrain ahead of the season opener on March 20th:
Classification (morning)
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Tyre
|Laps
|1
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1.33.105
|C4
|43
|2
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1.33.959
|C4
|82
|3
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1.34.865
|C4
|91
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1.34.905
|C5
|68
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1.35.328
|C4
|54
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1.35.504
|C4
|39
|7
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1.35.634
|C5
|73
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1.36.029
|C3
|53
|9
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1.36.217
|C5
|78
|10
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1.38.616
|C2
|38
