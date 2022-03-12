Pre-season testing day 3 – These were the times for the morning session of the final day of testing in Bahrain ahead of the season opener on March 20th:

Classification (morning)

Position Driver Team Time Tyre Laps 1 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1.33.105 C4 43 2 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1.33.959 C4 82 3 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.34.865 C4 91 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1.34.905 C5 68 5 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1.35.328 C4 54 6 Lando Norris McLaren 1.35.504 C4 39 7 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1.35.634 C5 73 8 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1.36.029 C3 53 9 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1.36.217 C5 78 10 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1.38.616 C2 38

