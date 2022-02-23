Pre-season testing 1 – Here are the times from the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Classification
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Session set
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|103
|1:19.568
|Afternoon
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|80
|1:20.165
|+0.597
|Morning
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|73
|1:20.416
|+0.848
|Afternoon
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|77
|1:20.784
|+1.216
|Morning
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|50
|1:20.929
|+1.361
|Afternoon
|6
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|52
|1:21.276
|+1.708
|Morning
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|121
|1:21.638
|+2.070
|Morning
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|127
|1.21.746
|+2.178
|Afternoon
|9
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|147
|1:22.246
|+2.678
|Morning
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|23
|1:22.572
|+3.004
|Afternoon
|11
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|66
|1:22.760
|+3.192
|Afternoon
|12
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|23
|1:22.962
|+3.394
|Afternoon
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|67
|1:23.327
|+3.759
|Afternoon
|14
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|66
|1:23.379
|+3.811
|Morning
|15
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|20
|1:24.505
|+4.937
|Morning
|16
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo
|9
|1:25.909
|+6.341
|Morning