Pre-season testing 1 – Here are the times from day two of pre-season testing in Barcelona ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Classification
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Session set
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|79
|1:19.689
|Afternoon
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|147
|1:19.918
|+0.229
|Afternoon
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|126
|1:20.288
|+0.599
|Afternoon
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|66
|1:20.537
|+0.848
|Afternoon
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|71
|1:20.546
|+0.857
|Morning
|6
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|74
|1:20.784
|+1.095
|Afternoon
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|78
|1:21.430
|+1.741
|Afternoon
|8
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|42
|1:21.512
|+1.823
|Afternoon
|9
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|47
|1:21.531
|+1.842
|Morning
|10
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|71
|1:21.885
|+2.196
|Afternoon
|11
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|61
|1:21.894
|+2.205
|Afternoon
|12
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|55
|1:21.920
|+2.231
|Morning
|13
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|66
|1:21.949
|+2.260
|Morning
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|125
|1:22.164
|+2.475
|Afternoon
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|21
|1:22.288
|+2.599
|Morning
|16
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|40
|1:22.562
|+2.873
|Morning