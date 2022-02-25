Pre-season testing 1 – Here are the times from the third and final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season.
Classification
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Session set
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|40
|1:19.138
|Afternoon
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|66
|1:19.233
|+0.095
|Morning
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|74
|1:19.556
|+0.418
|Afternoon
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|59
|1:19.756
|+0.618
|Morning
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|48
|1:19.824
|+0.686
|Morning
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|44
|1:19.831
|+0.693
|Morning
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|92
|1:20.072
|+0.934
|Afternoon
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|94
|1:20.318
|+1.180
|Afternoon
|9
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|13
|1:20.699
|+1.561
|Morning
|10
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|86
|1:20.790
|+1.652
|Afternoon
|11
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|52
|1:20.827
|+1.689
|Morning
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|12
|1:21.242
|+2.104
|Morning
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|41
|1:21.939
|+2.801
|Morning
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|40
|1:22.469
|+3.331
|Morning
|15
|Nikita Mazepin
|Haas
|9
|1:26.229
|+7.091
|Morning
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|10
|1:30.433
|+11.295
|Afternoon