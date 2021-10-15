Formula has officially announced the 2022 season calendar, featuring a record-breaking 23 races.

As revealed previously by FormulaSpy, the 2022 season will start under the floodlights at Bahrain on 20th March and come full-circle ending in Abu Dhabi on 20th November. The Singapore, Australian, Japanese, and Canadian Grands Prix all make a welcome return to the calendar after being cancelled for two consecutive seasons due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Chinese Grand Prix will not feature on the calendar and has been replaced by the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola. 2022 will also see the the debut of America’s newest Formula 1 circuit at Miami in May.

Monaco will move from its traditional schedule of running practice on Thursday, and will instead go to a more ordinary Friday, Saturday, Sunday arrangement.

Pre-season testing will take place over eight days with the first five at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya from 21-25 February, and a three day test at Bahrain on 10-12 March.

Formula 1 has also agreed to host more sprint races in 2022 doubling to six from the three in 2021; however the format of the weekend has yet to be decided.

Here is the full 2022 calendar:

Bahrain – 20 March Saudi Arabia – 27 March Australia – 10 April Emilia Romagna* – 24 April Miami (USA)** – 8 May Spain* – 22 May Monaco – 29 May Azerbaijan – 12 June Canada – 19 June Great Britain – 3 July Austria – 10 July France – 24 July Hungary – 31 July Belgium – 28 August Netherlands – 4 September Monza (Italy) – 11 September Russia – 25 September Singapore* – 2 October Japan – 9 October Austin (USA)* – 23 October Mexico – 30 October Brazil – 13 November Abu Dhabi – 20 November

*Subject to contract

**Subject to FIA circuit homologation