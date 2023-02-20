The 2023 Formula 1 pre-season testing is scheduled from February 23-25 at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. The ten teams will participate, testing their new F1 cars without restrictions for the first time, providing a real-world performance assessment.

The 3 day test sessions will provide the teams a chance to iron out any major issues with car reliability. This can also aide in identifying weaknesses and making necessary adjustments for the upcoming season opener, starting only one week later.

Fans can watch the testing live on F1 TV or on TV channels such as Sky Sports, giving them a sneak peek into the season’s potential top teams and drivers.

What is pre-season testing?

Formula 1 teams have a limited opportunity to test their cars before the 2023 season begins, with just three days allocated for testing, as well as two 15km demonstrations and two 100km promotional events.

In 2022, an additional three-day test was provided to help the teams adjust to the new design regulations in Barcelona.

When and where is testing?

Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain over three days, beginning on Thursday, February 23, and concluding on Saturday, February 25.

Each day will comprise of two sessions. The first session starts at 7am GMT (10am local time) and runs for four hours. Following a one-hour break, the second session commences at 12pm GMT (3pm local time) and runs for four and a half hours.

This timing takes the session beyond sunset, reflecting the night-time conditions during the opening race of the season due to be held on Sunday, 5th March.

How to watch and follow pre-season testing

You can watch live coverage of pre-season testing on F1 TV or on TV channels such as Sky Sports. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday 23 February

Session 1 – 07:00am-11:00am

Session 2 – 12:00pm-4:30pm

Friday 24 February

Session 1 – 07:00am-11:00am

Session 2 – 12:00pm-4:30pm



Saturday 25 February

Session 1 – 07:00am-11:00am

Session 2 – 12:00pm-4:30pm