Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start Sunday’s Styrian Grand Prix from P14, after being given a three place grid penalty after qualifying.

The Ferrari driver was summoned before the stewards for blocking Alpha Tauri’s Daniil Kvyat during the Q2 session in which both of them were eliminated.

The stewards awarded the penalty and said: “The driver of Car 16 (Leclerc) had been adequately informed by the team after turn 7 that Car 26 (Kvyat) would be approaching and that he should watch out for traffic.

“Following this, he accelerated on the approach to turn 9, but eventually slowed down again after spotting another car in front of him in turn 9 in order to prevent having his following lap affected.”

“Furthermore, the driver of Car 16 stated that it would have been impossible for him to see anything in his rear view mirrors due to the bad weather conditions.” continued the stewards.

“Video evidence and telemetry data clearly showed that the driver of Car 26 was impeded by Car 16 in turns 9 and 10. Although the weather conditions might have affected the visibility in the rear view mirrors and the driver had no intention of impeding another car, the Stewards determine that the driver of Car 16 must have been aware of Car 26 approaching, could have reacted differently and therefore impose the above mentioned penalty.”

Leclerc was unable to get into Q3, with Ferrari suffering another qualifying embarrassment by having one of their two cars eliminated. Leclerc said that the car’s pace in the rain was just simply not enough to get through.

“We were just not quick enough today. When I look at the gap to the cars at the front, I am quite surprised.” said Leclerc.

“There’s definitely some work to do. In terms of balance, the car is nice to drive in the dry and in the wet it’s very similar. But yes, we’ve got some problems here and there that we need to solve and also I need to work on my driving in these conditions. Unfortunately, we had heavy rain when we went onto the second set of extreme wets in Q2, and we could not improve, which is a shame.”

“I went for a more aggressive setup yesterday, which might have made my driving more unpredictable in the rain, so we paid the price today, but I am sure we’ve made the right choice for tomorrow and we’ll benefit from it.”

Leclerc’s other transgression, for not immediately coming into the pits under the Q1 red flag, was forgiven without penalty. Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen, who committed the same transgression, also went unpunished. Racing Point’s Sergio Perez was also let off without penalty for allegedly ignoring yellow flags in Q1.