Carlos Sainz had his first taste of a Ferrari Formula 1 car on Wednesday, as he tested the 2018 SF71-H at Fiorano. Ferrari continued their five day test at Fiorano this week, with Carlos Sainz taking over from Tuesday driver Charles Leclerc. The Spaniard is joining the Scuderia from McLaren for 2021, replacing Sebastian Vettel.

Wednesday was Sainz’ first day behind the wheel of a Ferrari, taking to the track in the 2018 SF71-H that the team are using for the extensive private test. Testing regulations permit the use of cars more than two seasons old for such purposes, with Ferrari electing to use the SF71-H.

Sainz did over 100 laps of the circuit over the course of the day, working with the engineers he’s met over recent weeks at Maranello. He also got familiar with the car procedures, which will also be largely relevant for the SF21 which will be used this season.

World Rally and Dakar legend dad Carlos Sainz Senior was at Fiorano to watch over his son’s first day, while 2021 teammate Charles Leclerc kept a watchful eye. Marco Matassa, who worked with Sainz at Toro Rosso between 2015 and 2017, is now in charge of the Ferrari Driver Academy and also popped in to check up on the new Ferrari driver.

Sainz continues driving the car on Thursday morning, before the SF71-H is handed over to Mick Schumacher. The German driver makes his F1 debut with Ferrari customer team Haas this year, and remains part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. He’ll be driving on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, having also driven the 2018 car at Fiorano last September.

“A day I will never forget!” beamed Sainz after his track time. “This morning, the alarm went off at dawn because we had some very early meetings before going out on track. One of the most special moments for me today was when I arrived at the circuit and I saw the Ferrari with my number 55 on it! I was eager to jump in the car and that first installation lap was exciting.”

“Then we got down to work and I am very pleased with how the day unfolded.” continued Sainz. “We were able to get through an extensive programme and I was able to familiarise myself with the whole setup: the engineers and mechanics, the steering wheel, the procedures which are obviously a bit different to those on the car I drove last season.”

“It was very nice to have my father there at such an important moment in my career. And I’d like to thank Mattia, Laurent and everyone at Ferrari for such a warm welcome and such a positive first day in the 2018 car. I am very happy and could not have wished for a better start.“