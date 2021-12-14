F1 Abu Dhabi Test – Here are the testing times from the Abu Dhabi Young Driver and Pirelli Tyre Test at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Nyck de Vries, Mercedes – 1:23.194
- Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri – 1:24.517
- Oscar Piastri, Alpine – 1:24.523
- Pato O’Ward, McLaren – 1:24.607
- Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo – 1:25.142
- Juri Vips, Red Bull – 1:25.198
- Nick Yelloly, Aston Martin – 1:25.333
- Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren – 1:26.252
- Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 1:26.579
- Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari – 1:26.694
- Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 1:26.989
- Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo – 1:27.183
- Antonio Fuoco, Ferrari – 1:27.324
- Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri – 1:27.348
- Logan Sargeant, Williams – 1:27.476
- Esteban Ocon, Alpine – 1:27.553
- Max Verstappen, Red Bull – 1:28.013
- George Russell, Mercedes – 1:28.062
- Mick Schumacher, Haas – 1:28.499
