F1 Abu Dhabi Test – Here are the testing times from the Abu Dhabi Young Driver and Pirelli Tyre Test at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Results (Classification):

Nyck de Vries, Mercedes – 1:23.194 Liam Lawson, AlphaTauri – 1:24.517 Oscar Piastri, Alpine – 1:24.523 Pato O’Ward, McLaren – 1:24.607 Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo – 1:25.142 Juri Vips, Red Bull – 1:25.198 Nick Yelloly, Aston Martin – 1:25.333 Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren – 1:26.252 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 1:26.579 Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari – 1:26.694 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 1:26.989 Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo – 1:27.183 Antonio Fuoco, Ferrari – 1:27.324 Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri – 1:27.348 Logan Sargeant, Williams – 1:27.476 Esteban Ocon, Alpine – 1:27.553 Max Verstappen, Red Bull – 1:28.013 George Russell, Mercedes – 1:28.062 Mick Schumacher, Haas – 1:28.499

