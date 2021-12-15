F1 Abu Dhabi Test – Here are the testing times from the Abu Dhabi Young Driver and Pirelli Tyre Test at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Results (Classification):
- Robert Shwartzman, Haas – 1:25.348
- Lando Norris, McLaren – 1:25.809
- Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin – 1:26.379
- George Russell, Mercedes – 1:26.404
- Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri – 1:26.451
- Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – 1:26.706
- Fernando Alonso, Alpine – 1:26.940
- Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo – 1:27.850
- Sergio Perez, Red Bull – 1:27.991
- Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas – 1:28.622
