F1 Abu Dhabi Test – Here are the testing times from the Abu Dhabi Young Driver and Pirelli Tyre Test at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Results (Classification):

Robert Shwartzman, Haas – 1:25.348 Lando Norris, McLaren – 1:25.809 Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin – 1:26.379 George Russell, Mercedes – 1:26.404 Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri – 1:26.451 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari – 1:26.706 Fernando Alonso, Alpine – 1:26.940 Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo – 1:27.850 Sergio Perez, Red Bull – 1:27.991 Pietro Fittipaldi, Haas – 1:28.622

