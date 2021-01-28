Former F1 driver and owner of Campos Racing, Adrian Campos, has passed away at the age of 60, the racing organisation has confirmed.

A short statement from Campos Racing said: “Today is the saddest day in the history of Campos Racing. Our President and founder, Adrián Campos Suñer, has left us. His heart stopped beating, but his memory will be the engine that will keep us all fighting to continue his legacy … Rest in Peace.”

Campos’ motorsport career began in the early 80s, racing in Formula 3 in Spain in 1981 & 1982. Switching to the European Championship in 1983, he partnered up with Volkswagen for 1984.

Two barren years in Formula 3000 followed, but Campos landed a deal to become a test driver for Tyrrell in 1986.

He made his debut in 1987, racing for Minardi, with his best finish that year being a P14 finish in Spain. Plagued by mechanical problems that season, 1988 was little better. Having failed to qualify for three races in a row, he was replaced by Pierluigi Martini.

However, it was in team management that Campos was to excel. Founding Adrian Campos Motorsport in 1998, he was responsible for helping the likes of Marc Gene and Fernando Alonso find their feet on their path to Formula 1.

After a brief foray into Spanish Formula 3 in 2004, Campos successfully applied for entry to GP2 in the category’s launch season in 2005. Early drivers for the team included Vitaly Petrov, Giorgio Pantano, and Lucas di Grassi. The team landed their first GP2 title in 2008.

Campos then relinquished control of the GP2 team as he chased a Formula 1 entry, with Alejandro Agag renaming the GP2 team Barwa Addax. Campos was granted an F1 entry for 2010, initially to be named Campos Grand Prix. This was changed to Campos Meta, but eventually was bought out to become the eventual HRT team.

Campos then returned to GP2 in 2014, and expanded into GP3 the following season. The GP2 (renamed Formula 2 in 2017) team has remained consistently competitive since. Recent drivers have included Ralph Boschung, Lando Norris, Luca Ghiotto & Jack Aitken.

Aitken, who raced for the Spanish team in F2 in 2020, took to Twitter to say: “Adrian, RIP. You were so kind, true to your word, competitive, mischievous, wise. You always knew exactly what to say to me, because at heart you were still a driver. And you created a family at Campos full of brilliant, talented people, who will miss you dearly. I will too.”