Australian Grand Prix – A run through of the changes that the Albert Park circuit has undergone since Formula 1 cars last raced on it in 2019.

As Formula 1 returns to Australia for the first time since the aborted start to the 2020 season, they will be faced with a new, updated version of the Albert Park circuit. The whole reasoning behind the 2022 regulations and the car changes that resulted from them was to improve on track racing. And that is the very same reason that the Australian circuit underwent changes over the past year.

Albert Park has been the host of the Australian Grand Prix since 1996 and for almost all of that time, has been the opening round – a direct contrast to the previous host city, Adelaide, which was on the calendar from 1985 and was always the location for the season finale.

One of the main issues with the Melbourne circuit however, was that overtaking opportunities were slim and so there have been multiple alterations made to the layout since Formula 1 last set up camp beside the Albert Park Lake.

The changes

Turn 1 – track widened by 2.5m, in the hopes that there will be more options of racing lines available to the drivers.

Turn 3 – widened by 4m to increase the chances of overtaking moves happening.

Turn 6 – the track width has almost been doubled at this corner with a massive 7.5m more space than previously. This should mean that cars can take the corner much faster, possibly up by 70kph, than they used to.

Turn 9/10 chicane – are no more. The chicane on the far side of the lake has been removed so there is a new sweeping straight from turn 8 down to the old turn 11 (which will now be known as turn 9). Cars are predicted to get up to 330kph and leave the drivers to deal with 5.4G going into the new turn 9.

Turn 11 – the right side of the track and apex have been widened, with a camber change to make overtaking pre-corner and under braking easier.

Turn 13 – widened by 3.5m on the inside to give more chances to pass and to make defending more difficult.

The teams have been treated to a wider pit lane, with 2m more space, and for the first time since it joined the Formula 1 calendar, the Albert Park track has been resurfaced. Organisers believe the changes will reduce the lap time by 5 seconds. With wider corners, no chicane, a 25m shorter track and 4 DRS zones planned, that sort of lap time drop is not hard to believe.

There will be two DRS detection points for the four activation points, one more than in previous visits, so if drivers get ahead at the 1st or 3rd activation areas they’ll be able to pull further ahead with the additional zone.

The first detection point will be between turns 6 and 7, with the first activation point being a third of the way down the straight between turns 8 and 9. The second activation point will be 100m after turn 10.

The second detection point will be 90m before turn 13 with the third activation point 30m after turn14. The final activation point will be 30m after turn 2.