Eifel Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Alex Albon has been given two penalty points for clashing with Daniil Kvyat during the race at the Nurburgring.

Alex Albon retired on Lap 24 of the Eifel Grand Prix, after the team spotted a power unit issue on his car that forced them to pit him.

This was shortly after Albon was given a five second time penalty for causing a collision with Alpha Tauri’s Daniil Kvyat. Albon had been pressuring the Russian driver for P11 when Kvyat missed his braking point for the chicane. Running wide and rejoining the track, Albon was free to power past Kvyat but moved over too early. This shattered the front wing of the Alpha Tauri at the exact worst point on the track as he couldn’t dive into the pits so late.

Kvyat was forced to do a lap with no front wing to get back for repairs, while Albon continued without any apparent damage before being given the penalty.

According to the stewards, Albon was to blame for the clash and awarded him two penalty points along with his time penalty. He is now on seven penalty points in total, with twelve points triggering a race ban.