Spanish Grand Prix – Red Bull’s Alex Albon was left frustrated after a tough race en route to P8 in Barcelona.

Having started the Spanish Grand Prix from P6, Alex Albon had a tough race that only netted him a P8 finish – a subdued result considering teammate Max Verstappen finished more than a minute in front of him and in P2 splitting the Mercedes drivers.

Albon had started on the Medium tyre, but Red Bull rolled the dice with him to put on the Hard tyre at his first pitstop in an attempted one stop.

However, Albon struggled on these tyres, and came in again to swap to the Softs for a sprint to the chequered flag. Coming up behind Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel towards the flag, Albon wasn’t able to capitalise on his much fresher softer tyres and pass Vettel who was on 30+ lap old Soft tyres.

“It was a hard afternoon and I’m not happy with my race.” said a downbeat Albon afterwards. “It was really tricky out there and I just didn’t have any grip on any tyre compound. Each stint I was nursing and looking after the tyres but after six or seven laps I just had no grip. It was frustrating and the opposite to Silverstone last week.”

“No matter what we did we just really struggled to keep the tyres alive. It hasn’t been an issue this year so we’ll need to look at the data and see the reasons behind it because at the moment we just have question marks.” continued Albon. “I was struggling in sector three mostly, I couldn’t stay close enough to cars ahead so I couldn’t overtake and I was kind of a sitting duck. Now we need to understand why today was so different to last weekend in the race so we can come back stronger and improve for Spa.”

Team boss Christian Horner says there’s work to be done to help figure out Albon’s struggles: “He made a good start but got boxed in at the first corner behind Valtteri and he then seemed to struggle with degradation on all tyre compounds. P8 was the outcome of that and now we’ll need to go through all the information from the race to try and understand what created that degradation on the three compounds of tyre.”