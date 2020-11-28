Bahrain Grand Prix – Alex Albon bounced back from his Friday practice crash to line up P4 for Sunday’s race at Sakhir in Bahrain.

Alex Albon will start Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix from P4, matching his best ever qualifying result from September’s Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello.

Albon finished 0.6 down on teammate Max Verstappen at the end of Q3, a respectable effort as the British-Thai driver was given a new chassis by Red Bull after crashing heavily during second practice on Friday.

Lining up in P4, Albon said: “It feels good to equal my best quali, I did want more from the session but if you look how it was 24 hours ago, this was a good result. Starting on the second row puts us in a good position to take the fight to Mercedes. Coming from FP3, the car was feeling really strong and I was ready to push hard in qualifying.”

“We were surprisingly quick today compared to yesterday but I haven’t done a long run yet so let’s see how that goes tomorrow! I’ll be starting on the mediums tomorrow, I think the deg will be high so managing the tyres will be crucial. It will be a fun race for the fans to watch, that’s for sure.”

Asked whether he could have extracted more time had he been in his original chassis and whether the switch in chassis had made any impact on his performance, Albon is quoted by Autosport as saying: “Especially in a team like Red Bull, the quality is really high, and you’re not going to get big differences.”

“At least on my side, nothing. It’s more just set-up and feeling, and on top of that, confidence. You want to get on it quickly. But truthfully, on the confidence side, I was quite happy with it.”

“It was a silly mistake to begin with yesterday, so I knew that I could put it behind me pretty quickly and focus on today.”