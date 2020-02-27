Red Bull’s Alex Albon says he thinks the potential of the RB16 is slowly being unlocked, with the team entering 2020 with ‘a good base’.

Alex Albon was at the wheel of the Red Bull RB16 for the afternoon test session on Wednesday, having taken over from Max Verstappen at the lunchtime break.

Completing 61 laps in the afternoon, his best time was a 1:18.3 – some 1.5 seconds off the top time, but set on the C2 tyres.

Speaking to media afterwards, Albon acknowledged what were ‘tricky conditions’ with gusts of wind enveloping the track throughout the day after rain showers overnight.

Speaking about the handling of the car, Albon said: “It is hard to say really, it is really windy here. So when you’re talking about this kind of wind it is quite hard to judge. But it is feeling good, I think in general the cars feeling good in all conditions.”

“The positive thing is that we we know the direction that we are happy with.” Albon explained. “Loads of things we are working on during the end of last year and coming through to this year, we seem to have got the car in the right direction. So it is a good base especially coming into the start of the year. Of course upgrades will be coming through, through the year especially during the early phase of it. So everything is quite positive.”

Verstappen had a tricky morning in the RB16, having spun off twice and bringing out the red flags for the second off. Albon said the car itself isn’t particularly tricky to drive, saying that Max was likely exploring the limits of grip at the time: “I think we’re just testing, we are pushing and seeing what the car can do. Nothing really to report. If you look down the grid a lot of people were spinning just with the wind, so it’s not easy out there.”

Albon said himself and Verstappen have shared similar feedback about the RB16 so far: “I think we have similar comments. It is quite nice to have that kind of feedback because I think we are pushing in the same areas.”

“Today we had pretty tricky conditions on track because it was wet, cold and slippery in the morning and windy in the afternoon.” said Red Bull’s Head of Race Engineering, Guillaume Rocquelin.

“I think it would have been easy to make mistakes and set ourselves back, either by damaging the car or by trying things we don’t understand because of the wind. So, we were quite cautious today and I think this was reflected in the amount of laps we completed.”

“We wanted to make sure whatever we did was sensible, both in terms of not doing anything stupid so close to Melbourne, but also, if you’re testing you want to make sure you know what’s happening. So, we did short runs and changes that were suited to the conditions to make sure we got the most from the day. Tomorrow will be more or less a driver day for Max and Alex to get up to speed and comfortable so they know what to expect in Melbourne.”