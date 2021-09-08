Ex-Red Bull driver Alexander Albon will join Nicholas Latifi at Williams for the 2022 season.

The 25-year old returns to Formula 1 after being ousted from his Red Bull seat in favour of Sergio Perez at the end of the 2020 season. The move follows the announcement that current Williams driver George Russell will move to the Mercedes team for next year.

Nicholas Latifi has also retained his seat for the third consecutive season having debuted for the team in 2020.

Albon, who is the current Red Bull test and reserve driver, as well as participating in the DTM championship is excited to make his return to F1.

“I am really excited and looking forward to returning to a Formula One race seat in 2022,” said Albon. “When you take a year out of F1 it’s never certain you will make a return so I’m extremely thankful to Red Bull and Williams for believing in me and helping me on my journey back to the grid.

“It’s also been great to see all the progress Williams have been making as a team this year and I look forward to helping them continue that journey in 2022. My focus now returns to my Test & Reserve Driver role at Red Bull and helping the team fight for this year’s world championship.”

Jost Capito, CEO of Williams Racing is looking forward to adding Albon to the team, as well as continuing to develop the relationship that the team has with Latifi

“It is fantastic to be able to confirm our driver line-up for 2022 and I am delighted to be welcoming Alex to the team, along with confirming our continued relationship with Nicholas into next year.

“We are extremely excited by our new line-up, with both drivers bringing a great blend of youth and experience that will not only be a great fit for the team but also help us take the next step in our journey.”

Captio is keen to focus on the current championship as the team vie for eighth place in the constructors table and their best placing since the 2017 season. However, Capito is excited about using Albon’s experience in next years campaign.

“Alex is one of the most exciting young talents in motorsport, yet comes with a large amount of F1 experience from his time at Red Bull,” said Capito. “His multiple podium finishes highlight his speed as a driver, and we know he will immediately feel at home with the team at Grove.

“Nicholas meanwhile has consistently impressed us over the past three years with his hard work, diligence, and positive attitude. He has continued to develop throughout his time at Williams and has grown into an impressive F1 driver, as seen by his points scoring finishes this season.

“We are now looking forward to continuing to build on our positive momentum as a team and finishing this season as strongly as possible, before turning our attentions to 2022.”