Red Bull Racing’s Alex Albon says his team aren’t particularly concerned by the DAS steering system Mercedes have introduced on their W11 for 2020.

Alex Albon says he thinks the new DAS (Dual Axis Steering) system on the Mercedes must be ‘strange to use’. The Red Bull driver was asked his opinion on Mercedes’ latest innovation, a steering system that allows their drivers to pull back on the steering wheel with an apparent effect on the toe angle of the wheels. While Mercedes have been coy about its use, the exact level of benefit it gives the W11 in terms of laptime is yet to be determined.

Albon says he finds the system ‘sneaky’ and that he’s surprised it was discovered so quickly on just the second day of pre-season testing.

“Speaking about it yesterday with the team about how it would feel like as a driver to be moving a steering wheel backwards… it must be very strange but thats what testing is about.” Albon said. “That’s what simulators are about as well so I’m sure they have tried it before.”

“It is….sneaky but I don’t really know what it is used for – I was driving the whole of yesterday so i just came back to the debrief and suddenly there was this thing on the screen with replays showing the steering so I haven’t had too much look into it.”

With Formula 1 now being televised as an official Formula 1 event, rather than a private group test as in previous years, Albon says it’s surprising to see the device so early on: “I would have thought maybe we wouldn’t have seen it so early in winter testing. It’s quite nice to have all these on-boards for that.”

“At the same time, teams nowadays with photographers everywhere – I think we would have know about it before the media… I’m not too sure.”

Asked about whether there was any fear at Red Bull and whether designer Adrian Newey had expressed an interest in the device, Albon said “No, no fear. I’m sure Adrian has all the details by now anyway!”

“I think we are focusing on ourselves at the minute. Of course, it’s a future thing to have a look at. For the moment we’ve just been getting laps in, getting the miles in. Feeling good with the car. We’re tuning our car and we’ll worry about DAS when we come to Melbourne”

As for whether Albon has been impressed with the new Red Bull RB16 in what has been a quietly solid pre-season testing period so far, he said: “I’d definitely say its more useable in terms of you can really feel the car. It feels nice to drive, it really does.

“I think there were always areas last year you can feel the car was a little bit weak in some places but with Max and I, we have quite similar feedback on it. Going over winter, it was very clear where we’re actually going.”

“Coming already straight into the first test, the car definitely feels better. We’ve made a step forward.”