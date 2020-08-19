An update from Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital says that Alex Zanardi’s condition is slowly improving, and is now in semi-intensive care.

Alex Zanardi’s medical condition is slowly improving, two months on from a serious accident that resulted in him being taken into intensive care in Italy.

Zanardi’s condition has remained ‘neurologically serious’ since the accident, with the 53 year old Italian transferred from Siena Hospital to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital in July.

An update from the hospital on Wednesday said: “After a period during which he was subjected to intensive care following hospitalisation on 24 July, the patient responded with significant clinical improvements. For this reason, he is currently assisted and treated with semi-intensive care at the Neuroreanimation Unit, directed by Professor Luigi Beretta.”

Zanardi suffered serious head injuries during a national Paralympic handcycling race in Italy, after losing control of his bike and colliding with a lorry. Investigations into the collision are ongoing.

Zanardi is a former CART Champion in the United States, and also raced in Formula 1 during the 90s. He suffered life-changing injuries in a CART race at the Lausitzring in 2001, resulting in him having both legs amputated. He turned to Paralympic racing after this, and still races in Touring Cars with BMW.