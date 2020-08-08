70th Anniversary Grand Prix – Alfa Romeo say there’s no quick solution to find pace, as they fill the back row of the grid at Silverstone for Sunday’s race.

Alfa Romeo start Sunday’s race at Silverstone from the back row, with both drivers slowest of all in Q1. There was little sign that they could achieve more than this, having struggled to escape the back few positions throughout practice, and team boss Frederic Vasseur glumly admitted that this is where Alfa currently are.

“Needless to say, the bottom row on the grid is not where we want to be.” said Vasseur. “We knew the circuit layout wouldn’t be the best fit for our car and we are aware that qualifying highlights our shortcomings on the short runs, but this only means we have to keep working hard to find a way forward. We have a strong team back in Hinwil and this result must be something to spur the whole team on to improve.”

Antonio Giovinazzi, for the fourth time in five races, got the better of Kimi Raikkonen to line up P19 by just 0.060 over his illustrious teammate.

“It was a difficult day for us as we just missed something compared to our rivals.” said Giovinazzi. “The conditions were tricky because of the wind, during my last lap I lost grip a couple of times and went a bit wide, but in the end it wouldn’t have made a difference in terms of making it to Q2. Tomorrow is another day and we will go out to try and make the best of this situation: we need a good strategy and we will push with all we have.”

Kimi Raikkonen admitted after the session that Alfa are just ‘too f**king slow’ before explaining: “It’s disappointing to be so far back when we gave everything we had, but it is what it is right now. We struggle in qualifying and getting a better or worse lap means the difference between P16 and P20, which is not that much of a change.”

“I don’t think there’s a simple solution to our issues, nor there is much you can do in a week or two, or else we would have done it already: all we can do is go out tomorrow, try our best and see where we end up.”