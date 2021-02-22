Alfa Romeo have taken the covers off their new 2021 car, the Ferrari-powered C41, at a virtual event in Warsaw.

Alfa Romeo’s new C41 has been revealed. The Sauber team, which is named Alfa Romeo, revealed their new car at a virtual event in Warsaw, Poland, which is home of title sponsor PKN Orlen.

The presentation was held in the Grand Theatre, and was attended by team personnel Frederic Vasseur and Technical Director Jan Monchaux. Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Kubica were also in attendance to take the covers from the new Ferrari-powered Alfa.

The car, the last confirmed one with the team branded as Alfa Romeo, shows off a revised red and white livery compared to the past two seasons – the livery being designed by Alfa’s Centro Stile.

The C41 is an evolution of the 2020 C39, with many components carried over from last year. Monchaux confirmed the main areas of development have been on the front suspension and nosecone, similar to the work carried out by Alpha Tauri. The team used up their two allocated performance tokens on this area, while more work went into the floor and diffuser to claw back some of the lost downforce due to the tweaked aero regulations for this season.

The 2021 car will be powered by an all-new Ferrari engine, and will hit the track for the first time on Friday. The team will hold a shakedown filming day in Barcelona at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain on the 12th of March.

“The launch of a new car is always an emotional moment, the culmination of months of effort from everyone back at the factory and the start of a new adventure.” said team boss Frederic Vasseur at the launch. “I think the philosophy upon which the team is based remains the same – we have to do a better job tomorrow than we are doing today.”

“We finished last season in P8, so we have to target a better result in 2021. To do so, we have to keep improving in each department, trackside and back at HQ. Every team on the grid has very high expectations right now: all the teams expect to do a good job in the winter and to be in a good position for the first race, but soon it will be the time for everyone to show their cards.”

“The C41 is the result of a very unusual situation in Formula One, in which the regulations have made us unable to develop an entire new car for this year.” said Alfa Romeo Technical Director Jan Monchaux of his new creation. “For this reason, our 2021 car shares a lot of common parts with the C39, with the exception of those which the regulations forced us to change – such as the floor – and the nosecone, in which we invested our two development tokens.”

“This means we will know the car much better than usual when we get to testing, but it’s still going to be crucial to make the most of those three days to verify that reality matches our expectations and to get to know the new tyres. We are ready for the new season and we can’t wait to see our new car on track.”

