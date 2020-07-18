Hungarian Grand Prix – Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen start from the back row for Sunday’s race in Budapest.

Alfa Romeo look to be the slowest team in Formula 1 at the moment, as they continue to languish at the rear of the field for a third consecutive weekend.

Antonio Giovinazzi starts Sunday’s race from P19, having just beaten Kimi Raikkonen’s time to ensure the Finn starts from last for the first time on pure pace in his career.

“It’s been a very difficult day with a disappointing result.” said Giovinazzi, who was blocked in Q1 by McLaren’s Carlos Sainz. “We have a lot of work to do to salvage something from this weekend, but we will need to see how the race goes tomorrow. The conditions are still uncertain, but in any case we need to understand what happened today. Starting from the back is not ideal, especially on a track where overtaking is not easy, but we can hope to have better pace in the race, as we did in Austria.”

Kimi Raikkonen said there’s plenty of work for the team to do to try finding some performance, as he finished the session 1.8 seconds away from the fastest time: “We are still far from where we need to be. We need to analyse what went wrong and figure out how we get back from there. We have quite a bit of work to do in all areas, we need to get our speed back. Tomorrow is another day, even though it won’t be an easy Sunday, so let’s see what we can do.”

Alfa team boss Frederic Vasseur was similarly downbeat, saying: “Today’s performance is far from where we expected to be and we will need to find the reasons for this result. We had made steps forward in the two races in Austria but we still have a lot of work ahead of us to get to the level where we need to be. The race tomorrow will be difficult: we hope to have better pace, but starting on the back row, Kimi and Antonio will have their work cut out. We’ll still give 100%, though, and see where that gets us.”