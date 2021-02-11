Fernando Alonso has been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision while cycling in Switzerland, with Alpine confirming the news on Thursday evening.

Rumours emerged on Thursday evening that returning F1 driver Fernando Alonso was injured in a road traffic collision while cycling.

Alpine have now confirmed the story, saying that the returning two time World Champion was injured in a collision in Switzerland.

The details of his injuries have not been released, but the team say that “Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting futher examinations tomorrow morning.”

The team are declining to comment any further on the incident at this time.

If Alonso has picked up any injuries, he has four weeks to recuperate for pre-season testing. Testing gets underway in Bahrain on the 12th of March, marking Alonso’s return to Formula 1 properly since he left the sport at the end of 2018. He has spent the past two years racing and rallying in various disciplines such as IndyCar, World Endurance and tackling the Dakar Rally.

Alonso is a keen cyclist, and frequently shares updates on social media of himself out training on his bike in various locations and terrains.