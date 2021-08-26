Belgian Grand Prix – Two-time Formula 1 world champion has announced that he will stay with Alpine for 2022.

The Spaniard will continue his partnership with Frenchman Esteban Ocon and will race for Alpine in the first season of the new technical regulations coming next year. The 40-year-old originally signed up for a year contract for the 2021 season with an option to extend for an extra season.

“I’m very happy to confirm the contract extension with Alpine F1 Team into 2022,” said Alonso. “I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms.

“It is a pleasure to work again with some of the brightest minds in our sport at Enstone and Viry-Chatillon. It’s been a tricky season for everyone, but we’ve shown progress as a team and the result in Hungary serves as a good example of this progression.

“We’re targeting more positive memories for the rest of this season but also crucially from next year onwards with the new regulation changes coming into Formula 1.

“I have been a big supporter of the need for a level playing field and change in the sport and the 2022 season will be a great opportunity for that. I am looking forward to the rest of this year and racing alongside Esteban in 2022 for Alpine.”

Alonso has had a steady season so far in a car that has, at times, been uncompetitive. However, the Spaniard played a pivotal role at the Hungarian Grand Prix by holding Lewis Hamilton at bay to aid his teammate Ocon to victory.

“We are very pleased to confirm Fernando for next season, partnering with Esteban,” said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi. “For us it is a perfect driver line-up, amongst the strongest on the grid.

“It works in a hugely complementary way, with both offering raw talent and speed, yet impeccable team spirit that delivered our first win in Hungary.

“Fernando has impressed us all since he returned to the sport at the beginning of this year. His dedication, teamwork and focus to extract the maximum from the team is incredible to be a part of and certainly special to witness.

“I am convinced we can benefit strongly from Fernando’s insight and experience as we enter the final development and optimization phase of the 2022 chassis and power unit. He is just as hungry as we are for success and is putting in every effort to translate it to performance.”