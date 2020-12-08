Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Formula 2’s Yuki Tsunoda will drive for Alpha Tauri at the post-season Young Driver Test next week in Abu Dhabi. Yuki Tsunoda, who finished in P3 in the 2020 Formula 2 Championship behind Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott, will drive the Alpha Tuari AT01 next week in Abu Dhabi at the Young Driver Test. Tsunoda also picked up the Anthoine Hubert Award for 2020, which is in recognition of the Japanese driver being F2’s best rookie for the season.

Tsunoda is almost certain to be an Alpha Tauri race driver alongside Pierre Gasly for 2020, with Daniil Kvyat set to make way. However, this deal is yet to be confirmed by Red Bull.

Tsunoda, a Red Bull junior driver, drove the 2018 Toro Rosso at Imola last month in the wake of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and was suitably impressed by the experience. Between that test mileage and his finishing position in the F2 Championship, Tsunoda now qualifies for a superlicence.

The Young Driver Test is a one day optional test for teams to field junior drivers, defined as drivers who have completed two Grands Prix or fewer. Williams will field Jack Aitken and Roy Nissany, Alfa Callum Ilott and, bizarrely, Renault with the returning Fernando Alonso as well as junior Guanyu Zhou.

“I am really looking forward to testing with Scuderia AlphaTauri.” said Tsunoda of the announcement. “I enjoyed driving one of the team’s 2018 cars at Imola a few weeks back and I can’t wait to try the current car, taking part in an official test session with all the other cars on track.”

“I really appreciate how everyone at Scuderia AlphaTauri has helped me to prepare for this session, and I also want to thank Red Bull and Dr. Marko for giving me this opportunity. During the session, my focus will be on following the team’s instructions and giving my feedback to the engineers. It will also be a chance for me to learn as much as possible and help my own personal development.”

Team boss Franz Tost said the Red Bull driver programme has prepared the young Japanese driver well, and he’s looking forward to fielding Tsunoda in one of his cars for a test in the 2020 AT01: “Yuki showed at the test in Imola that he is a fast learner, able to easily get familiar with the car and was able to constantly improve every lap, so we decided to have him test with us at the Young Driver Test on the Wednesday after the race. I’m convinced he will make a good step forward having a full day in the car, and this time he will be driving the AT01, so his feedback will be even more valuable for our engineers. It’s great to see that the Red Bull Driver Programme can prepare young drivers so well, and I have no doubts he will prove his talent once again.”