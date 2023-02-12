Scuderia AlphaTauri became the latest team to launch their new season’s challenger as they unveiled their car at Fashion Week in New York.

Since the rebrand from Toro Rosso to AlphaTauri the team has run with navy blue and white liveries but this year they’ve added some red to the mix thanks to a new “Principal Partner”, Orlen, joining the team after three years as the title sponsor with Alfa Romeo. Unlike the marathon launch event that Red Bull had earlier in the week, AlphaTauri’s was much speedier, while there was a live launch event the online version was only a couple of minutes long.

introducing, the Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 & AlphaTauri AW23 collection! 😎 live from New York Fashion Week! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EHhphyfq0u — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) February 11, 2023

“As we know, Formula 1 has seen a huge increase in popularity due to the likes of Netflix and social media over the last few years,” Team Principal Franz Tost said. “So, it’s extremely important that we continue to grow in this market, which is why I’m pleased we were able to launch our 2023 livery here today in New York City to show our appreciation to the US audience. Likewise, I think it’s great that AlphaTauri could display their new collection at the event, as this year is the first time they’ll sell their clothing here in America.”

Yuki Tsunoda will remain with the team for his third season, the Japanese racer’s best result was at the final round of his rookie year when he took P4 and finished ahead of his teammate, Pierre Gasly, for the first time.

“My main goal is to perform more consistently in every race,” Tsunoda said, “independently from the car’s performance, and to score points more reliably. I want to be more in control of myself at all times, work well with the team, understand the car as quickly as possible, right from the first race in Bahrain. I want this year to be my best performance of the three years in terms of getting to Q3 and scoring points.”

As Gasly signed for Alpine this year, Tsunoda will be joined by a new teammate, Nyck de Vries, who joins the series after three years, and a World Championship, in Formula E. As well as racing in the all-electric championship, de Vries spent the past few years as test and reserve driver for the Mercedes F1 team.

With the introduction of the rule last year which saw each team obligated to give two FP1 runs to a rookie, the Dutch driver got to take part in four FP1 sessions for Mercedes and their customer teams Williams and Aston Martin, and was also on hand to take over for Alex Albon from FP3 onwards when the Williams racer got appendicitis.

Speaking of his new recruit Tost said: “Nyck de Vries has driven in only one Formula 1 race, last year in Monza, where he produced a fantastic performance. Nevertheless, he has a great deal of racing experience, winning races and championships in many of the categories that he took part in. Therefore, I’m quite sure that he will be able to deliver good results soon in the season then to be finishing in the points in the races.”

De Vries himself also believes that his experience in other championships and working with a range of teams in F1 last season will make him an asset despite having only one F1 race under his belt.

“First of all, to get the opportunity to live my dream,” de Vries said, “but equally to be very excited and motivated to perform and to deliver. I think partly because my journey has been slightly unusual and longer, I’m even more grateful for the opportunity, more motivated to grab it and hungrier to show what I’m worth.

“I think having the experience to have worked with different teams in different environments will bring a lot of value, but in terms of pure track and race time, I reckon I have less than this year’s other rookies. However, I am a bit older and I’ve had the opportunity to race in different championships so that is a level of experience that brings some value.