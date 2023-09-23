Japanese Grand Prix – Scuderia AlphaTauri have confirmed that Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will drive for them next season.

With speculation rife thanks to Liam Lawson’s impressive work as he stands in for the injured Ricciardo, AlphaTauri have now put an end to that to that and confirmed seats for Ricciardo and Tsunoda while Lawson, who took the team’s best result of the season with a P9 in Singapore, will remain as reserve driver.

“Next year, the technical regulations remain largely unchanged,” AlphaTauri’s Team Principal, Franz Tost, said “and it was therefore logical to go for continuity in our driver line-up too. I am very pleased with the development that Yuki has shown over the last two and a half years with our team and with Daniel’s great race-winning experience we will have one of the most competitive driver pairings on the grid in 2024.

“Peter [Bayer, CEO] and Laurent [Mekies, Team Principal from 2024] will have a great duo to start the new season in the right direction. As for Liam, who has impressed everyone in his races so far, he will definitely help the team in his development role as a third driver, and I’m sure he will have a future in Formula One soon.”

Tsunoda has been with the team since 2021 and the team praised his “undoubtful natural talent“ and “ability to integrate into the team” as well as how he has “matured into a fierce racer”.

The driver himself was delighted to be sharing the news at his home circuit, saying: “I’m so happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to fight and collaborate with the team and Daniel,” Tsunoda continued. “Obviously, I’ll push as much as possible for the rest of the season and beyond, to progress as a driver. I’m grateful for Red Bull and Honda, for continuing to support and believe in me, and very happy and thankful to continue the partnership.”

Ricciardo meanwhile is still healing from his crash in Zandvoort, which broke his wrist, and there’s currently no rush to get him back in the car before he’s fully recovered. The Australian came in as a mid-season replacement for Nyck de Vries when the team weren’t overly happy with the progress the Dutch driver had made. Ricciardo drove in the Hungarian and Belgian Grands Prix before his crash on Friday in the Netherlands saw him unable to compete and Lawson drafted in.

“I’m stoked to be driving with Yuki again next year,” Ricciardo said, “and continuing the journey with Scuderia AlphaTauri. Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it’s an exciting time for the Team. We are building and it is a great feeling. There is a lot of work to do, but we are heading in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to. Bring on 2024!”