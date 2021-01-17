Following weeks of rumours, Alpine have confirmed that former Moto GP boss Davide Brivio has joined their Formula 1 operations. Davide Brivio, the former boss of the Suzuki Ecstar Moto GP team, has joined Formula 1 bu signing a deal to become Alpine’s Racing Director.

Brivio oversaw Suzuki’s successful championship win with Joan Mir last season, having been in charge of the team for the past seven seasons. Last week, Suzuki confirmed Brivio had departed the team as rumours swirled that he was set for a shock move to Formula 1.

Renault held a major event in Paris on Thursday, outlining the future plans for their marque. This included details of the new Alpine F1 outfit, but Renault CEO Luca de Meo and newly appointed Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi made no mention of Brivio joining the F1 team.

However, just a few days later, Alpine have now confirmed that he will be added to the team’s senior management as their Racing Director. There is still no word on who will replace Cyril Abiteboul as Team Principal.

Brivio will report directly to Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi, but his exact role and responsibilities are yet to be outlined.

The launch event in Paris saw Rossi reveal an interim liveried 2021 car, which will be renamed the Alpine A521 for this season. The race livery for the year will be revealed at a launch event in February.

Fernando Alonso returns to the Enstone team, replacing the McLaren-bound Daniel Ricciardo. Esteban Ocon retains his seat in the second Alpine cockpit.