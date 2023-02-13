There was not one but two unveilings this evening and Aston Martin revealed their new green machine from their Silverstone headquarters.

Heading into their third season as Aston Martin, the team will be looking to improve on the P7 they’ve achieved in the championship in the past two years and also make a return to the podium after Sebastian Vettel’s P2 in Baku 2021. The AMR23 sees the team once again bedecked in their British racing green with darker carbon fibre elements on the lower portions of the car.

“The second half of 2022 showed real signs of progress as we worked hard on car development,” Team Principal, Mike Krack said. “For this year, our aim must be to build a car that can fully deliver on its performance potential from the first moment it hits the track.

“Making a strong start to the year, and then maintaining that momentum, is necessary if we are to make further advances towards the front of the grid. And, as an organisation, we are working hard to achieve that, and to further strengthen all areas of the team.”

Aston Martin say that their new challenger is a “considerable evolution” on the AMR22 and their Technical Director, Dan Fallows, says they have improved on last season’s car in “every critical area” as they try to take the fight to the frontrunning teams.

“The design team was adamant that it wanted to tackle these regulations without compromise,” Fallows said. “We want to move up the grid and start challenging the teams at the front – and you can’t do that by sitting back and being conservative.

“AMR23 is a significant development of the car we refined in the latter half of 2022 – and we have improved it in every critical area. It optimises the solutions we felt would offer us the most performance, and it embodies the joint vision we have embraced and have built together over the recent months. Now we need to focus on delivering an ambitious yet efficient programme of updates for the first race and across the remainder of the season.”

After the departure of Vettel, Aston Martin were quick to sign up another multiple world champion to replace him and Fernando Alonso is looking forward to the challenge of getting the AMR23 into a good position.

Alonso: Aston “seemed to want me” more than Alpine

“I have always said that I could see the ambition that shines bright at AMF1,” Alonso said. “And, as we launch the car in this brand-new factory, I think everyone can now see the scale of the ambition and determination at the heart of this organisation.

“Just as important is the car – and the AMR23 looks incredibly neatly packaged and highly efficient. I was pleasantly surprised when I sampled last year’s car for the very first time, and I think there is plenty of performance we can unlock together. I can’t wait to get started.”

Lance Stroll, heading into his seventh season in F1, is looking forward to working with his new teammate and believes the direction the team have gone with the car will be an asset.

“Looking at AMR23,” Stroll commented, “I can see lots of new thinking and some aggressive work around the packaging and aerodynamics that should really help us out as we head into year two of these new rules.

“I’m massively looking forward to working with Fernando. I’ve always got along very well with him – and it will be fantastic to race alongside him.”

The drivers will get their first taste of the new car on Wednesday when they complete half a day’s filming each around the Silverstone track.