Aston Martin’s drivers are set to start the Miami Grand Prix from the pitlane, following a pre-race procedural error.Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel were set to start the race from 10th and 13th place respectively, but will now start from the pitlane as a result of their fuel being below the required temperatures.

The technical regulations stipulate a minimum temperature for the start of the race, but Aston Martin’s refrigeration methods have brought the fuel below this temperature.

As a result, the team have opted against sending their cars to the grid to start the race and pick up a potential disqualification and are, instead, staying in the garage for the race start.

UPDATE: We have a fuel temperature problem on both cars, which the team are currently working on. More to follow.#F1 #MiamiGP — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) May 8, 2022