On Monday, Aston Martin kicked off the final week of launches as they pulled the covers off the AMR24 car at their Silverstone base.

Decked once more in British racing green, the AMR24 has been described as a refinement of their 2023 car which saw the team regularly in the points and on the podium.

“We are proud to debut the AMR24,” Team Principal, Mike Krack, said. “It is the result of a huge effort by the whole team at our new AMR Technology Campus and it will allow the team to take another step forward in 2024. Since the last race in 2023, everyone has been hyper-focused on improvements in every area, concentrating our efforts on what really makes a difference, what really matters to be better.

“Almost every area of the car has been refined and improved, building on our strengths and taking on board the lessons of the previous campaign. 2023 was our best season to date and our goal this season is to score regular points, podiums, and fight for our first win in green.”

The team’s Technical Director, Dan Fallows, went into more detail about the work that’s been done to create the new car and their desire to keep up development to remain competitive throughout the year.

“The chassis design is new,” Fellows said, “as well as the nose, front wing, front suspension and rear suspension. We want to compete in the development race this season and this car is designed to do just that.

“Another area of focus has been to broaden the car’s operating window. We have focused on more versatility for a wider range of specific circuit characteristics. We want a race car that is more of an all-rounder. We believe the AMR24 provides the ideal platform for in-season development and a sustained season-long challenge.”

“The floor is the biggest area of downforce generation on an F1 car and it’s constantly being evolved. Getting it right will be of paramount importance to our success in 2024. Work has been done on both ends of the car on the suspension. The front will work more efficiently alongside the front wing, and aero work has been done at the rear to optimise our layout in that area.”

The team will continue with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll in the driving seats for a second year as they look to improve on the strong form they had especially at the start of last season. Alonso secured eight podiums for Aston Martin in 2023, with a great run of six in the first eight rounds.

Fernando Alonso #14: “I am incredibly proud of this team and what has been achieved in such a short space of time. Not only the progress on the track, but the investment in all areas off-track at the AMRTC. I always enjoy this feeling at the start of a new campaign, with this season marking my 21st as a racing driver in Formula One. The whole team has worked flat-out on getting the AMR24 ready for the new season, but there are so many questions to answer in testing and the first few races. I am excited to get in the cockpit and start my second season in green.”

Lance Stroll #18: “There has been a real buzz around the AMRTC this winter. We’re still a young team, but we’re growing up fast. There’s that hunger and belief when you walk around the campus – a credit to all of the amazing people working here. We all want to push on from what we achieved last year, especially in the final part of the season when we made some strong progress – learning more about the car. I think that sets us up nicely for the new season and I can’t wait to get going.”

After the launch, Aston Martin headed across the road to the Silverstone circuit to shakedown the new car.

