Audi CEO Markus Duesmann and Porsche CEO Oliver Blume have both been rumoured to have attended initial talks about the direction of F1’s power unit regulations in Austria, potentially leading to an entry from a Volkswagen Group brand.

RacingNews365.com has reported that Duesmann and Blume have attended the discussions with Volkswagen Group appointing Adam Baker to head their motorsport strategy. The website has reported that Baker would be responsible for testing the feasibility of a potential Formula 1 entry.

Baker has been the FIA’s Safety Director for the past three years and has plenty of experience in working with powertrains. Having worked for Cosworth in their F1 programme, Baker also spent time with BMW between 2005 and 2007.

After BMW left Formula 1 in 2009, Baker then moved to the German company’s World Superbike team. In 2010, he took on a role overseeing BMW’s various race programmes including Formula E, WEC, DTM, and GT3.

It is believed that the FIA have given Baker the green light to switch to the Volkswagen Group as he assesses the viability for Audi to enter Formula 1 as an engine supplier initially.

Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler Formula E Team Principal and former F1 driver Alan McNish is rumoured to be in attendance at the Hungarian Grand Prix. McNish has had long ties with Audi as a factory sportscar driver and Le Mans 24 Hour winner.

Audi falls under the Volkswagen Groups’ umbrella along with other brands such as Porsche, Seat, Lanborghini, and Bentley, amongst others.