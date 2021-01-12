The season opening Australian Grand Prix has been postponed, while Imola has been confirmed, as the 2021 F1 calendar has been reshuffled. Formula 1 has rejigged the calendar for 2021, as it is no longer feasible to host the season opening race in Australia due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the first race of the year will be held in Bahrain on the 28th of March. However, Australia hasn’t been cancelled – merely postponed. F1 will visit Melbourne on the 21st of November – the first time the sport has visited Australia in the latter half of the year since Adelaide hosted the finale in 1995.

The Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April, has also been postponed but without a revised date announced. Discussions are ongoing between the promoter and F1 to finalise a new date.

As expected, Imola has been confirmed for a race. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be held on the 18th of April. Surprisingly, it’s not taking the ‘to be confirmed slot’. This race is still yet to be confirmed, and will be held on the 2nd of May.

All these revisions, making it the largest F1 calendar ever with 23 races confirmed, is subject to confirmation by the World Motorsport Council.

“It has been a busy start to the year at Formula 1 and we are pleased to confirm that the number of races planned for the season remains unchanged.” said F1’s new CEO Stefano Domenicali. “The global pandemic has not yet allowed life to return to normal, but we showed in 2020 that we can race safely as the first international sport to return and we have the experience and plans in place to deliver on our season.”

“It is great news that we have already been able to agree a rescheduled date for the Australian Grand Prix in November and are continuing to work with our Chinese colleagues to find a solution to race there in 2021 if something changes.”

“We are very excited to announce that Imola will return for the 2021season and know our fans will be looking forward to the return of Formula 1 after the winter break and our revised season opener in Bahrain. Obviously, the virus situation remains fluid, but we have the experience from last season with all our partners and promoters to adapt accordingly and safely in 2021.”

