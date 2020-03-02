A statement from Australian Grand Prix CEO Andrew Westacott has confirmed the race will go ahead as planned on the 15th of March.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott has released a statement to confirm the intent is to hold the race at Albert Park in Melbourne on the 15th of March, as scheduled.

Rumours have been circulating that the start of the Formula 1 calendar is under serious threat, due to the coronavirus wreaking travel havoc across the globe. Moto GP has cancelled its season opened in Qatar, and postponed the Thai round, while Super Formula has postponed its season opener at Suzuka, while Super GT will hold its official test at Okayama behind closed doors.

So far, Formula 1 has only taken the measure of postponing the Chinese Grand Prix. Travel restrictions through the Middle East are ensuring its a logistical nightmare for teams to ensure they can get all their personnel to Australia, where Westacott says it’s all systems go for the season opener.

“We are all systems go and gearing up for the 25th Formula 1 race in Melbourne next week,” Westacott said.

“The finishing touches are being put on the circuit, Formula 1 freight and personnel are arriving in the coming days and we’re looking forward to opening the gates to the public on Thursday 12 March.”

“The health and safety of everyone at the Australian Grand Prix is paramount. The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has robust health, safety and emergency management arrangements in place at each event and we are working collaboratively with health agencies and related government and emergency services organisations in addressing this matter.”

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in the lead-up to the Grand Prix and are taking guidance from subject matter experts, including Victorian and National Chief Health Officers and the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee. At this stage there is no indication of further travel bans, nor is there any indication that Formula 1 and the teams will not be arriving as usual.

“Formula 1 has again confirmed overnight that the Australian Grand Prix is going ahead and we’re looking forward to welcoming them and the teams to Melbourne.”

One of the biggest headaches for Formula 1 is the movement restrictions placed on Italian travellers, affecting employees from Ferrari, Alpha Tauri, Pirelli and Magneti Marelli amongst many others. Vietnam has suspended visa-free entry for Italians into the country, while Qatar has enforced a policy of quarantine for 14 days on passengers arriving from Italy, or who have visited Italy in the past two weeks. Doha is a popular connecting hub for passengers flying from Europe onto Asia and Australia.