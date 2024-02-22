Pre-season testing – Here are the results from the afternoon session, and full classification from test day 2 ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.
Day 2 classification:
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Session
|1
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|84
|1:29.921
|Afternoon
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|129
|1:30.679
|+0.758
|Afternoon
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|123
|1:31.066
|+1.145
|Afternoon
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|52
|1:31.256
|+1.335
|Afternoon
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|88
|1:31.361
|+1.440
|Afternoon
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|54
|1:31.750
|+1.829
|Afternoon
|7
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|96
|1:32.029
|+2.108
|Afternoon
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|78
|1:32.061
|+2.140
|Afternoon
|9
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber
|97
|1:32.227
|+2.306
|Afternoon
|10
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|35
|1:32.328
|+2.407
|Morning
|11
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|117
|1:32.578
|+2.657
|Morning
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|31
|1:33.053
|+3.132
|Morning
|13
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber
|38
|1:33.715
|+3.794
|Morning
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|33
|1:33.804
|+3.883
|Morning
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|93
|1:36.611
|+6.690
|Afternoon
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|31
|1:37.509
|+7.588
|Morning
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|40
|1:38.074
|+8.153
|Morning
After taking damage after running over a drain cover, which brought the morning session to an early end, Ferrari gave Charles Leclerc some extra time in the extended afternoon session before he handed the car over to Carlos Sainz.
