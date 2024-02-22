Pre-season testing – Here are the results from the afternoon session, and full classification from test day 2 ahead of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

Day 2 classification:

Driver Team Laps Time Gap Session 1 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 84 1:29.921 Afternoon 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 129 1:30.679 +0.758 Afternoon 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 123 1:31.066 +1.145 Afternoon 4 Lando Norris McLaren 52 1:31.256 +1.335 Afternoon 5 Daniel Ricciardo RB 88 1:31.361 +1.440 Afternoon 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 54 1:31.750 +1.829 Afternoon 7 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 96 1:32.029 +2.108 Afternoon 8 Esteban Ocon Alpine 78 1:32.061 +2.140 Afternoon 9 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber 97 1:32.227 +2.306 Afternoon 10 Oscar Piastri McLaren 35 1:32.328 +2.407 Morning 11 Logan Sargeant Williams 117 1:32.578 +2.657 Morning 12 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 31 1:33.053 +3.132 Morning 13 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber 38 1:33.715 +3.794 Morning 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 33 1:33.804 +3.883 Morning 15 Kevin Magnussen Haas 93 1:36.611 +6.690 Afternoon 16 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 31 1:37.509 +7.588 Morning 17 Yuki Tsunoda RB 40 1:38.074 +8.153 Morning

After taking damage after running over a drain cover, which brought the morning session to an early end, Ferrari gave Charles Leclerc some extra time in the extended afternoon session before he handed the car over to Carlos Sainz.

Afternoon session:

